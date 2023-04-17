Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Buys 6,734 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,395,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises 18.0% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. owned about 0.52% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $72,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1,575.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.31. 248,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636,557. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $59.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average of $52.55.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

