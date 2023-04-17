Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.63. 150,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.24. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $214.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

