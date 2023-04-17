Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF makes up 2.7% of Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.67. The stock had a trading volume of 211,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,980. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $53.56.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.