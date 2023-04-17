Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Receives $1.47 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.47.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFT. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 943,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 146.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,437,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 854,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 637,685 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Shift Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shift Technologies Stock Performance

Shift Technologies Company Profile

NASDAQ:SFT opened at $1.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.59. Shift Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.51.

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

