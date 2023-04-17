Short Interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Increases By 219.4%

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 632,000 shares, a growth of 219.4% from the March 15th total of 197,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 377,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 284.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,131,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,316,807 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 4,611,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 900,524 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 283.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 430,576 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.15 on Monday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
