Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Rises By 128.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance
Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 109,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.06.
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
