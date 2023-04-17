Short Interest in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Rises By 128.9%

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 128.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MHN stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $10.48. 109,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,101. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.26. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $12.06.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 132.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and New York State and New York City personal income taxes. The company was founded on March 16, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

