Short Interest in Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Decreases By 36.8%

Ceres Power Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,200 shares, a decline of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($11.76) to GBX 1,000 ($12.37) in a report on Monday. HSBC raised Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Ceres Power from GBX 1,560 ($19.30) to GBX 1,155 ($14.29) in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,077.50.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CPWHF traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $4.53. 2,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,461. Ceres Power has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.56.

Ceres Power Company Profile

Ceres Power Holding plc engages in development and commercialization of fuel cell technology. It offers its product under the Steel Cell brand. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Horsham, the United Kingdom.

