Short Interest in Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Drops By 21.7%

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 394,800 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 504,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBGPF remained flat at $11.52 during trading on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

