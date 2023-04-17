Short Interest in Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Increases By 100.0%

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CLEV remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. Concrete Leveling Systems has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.13.
Concrete Leveling Systems Company Profile
