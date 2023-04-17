Short Interest in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Increases By 41.2%

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 235,700 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the March 15th total of 166,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Donegal Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Donegal Group stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.71. The stock had a trading volume of 19,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,762. The company has a market capitalization of $481.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.14 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $17.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80.

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Donegal Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $923,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Donegal Group news, VP Vincent Anthony Viozzi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total transaction of $461,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,380.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 60,000 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $923,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,638,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,116,053.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Donegal Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after purchasing an additional 80,800 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in Donegal Group by 689.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 88,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,579 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Donegal Group by 55.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 72,513 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 797,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,756,000 after buying an additional 53,603 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 49,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

About Donegal Group

(Get Rating)

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

