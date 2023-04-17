Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rises By 135.6%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,200 shares, an increase of 135.6% from the March 15th total of 52,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 495,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elevation Oncology

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the third quarter worth about $34,000. BML Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology Trading Down 0.5 %

ELEV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $1.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,854. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.79. Elevation Oncology has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($3.42). As a group, equities analysts expect that Elevation Oncology will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.