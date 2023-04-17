Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 34.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,160.3 days.
Experian Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.56.
Experian Company Profile
