Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Grows By 34.4%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,100 shares, a growth of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,160.3 days.

Experian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:EXPGF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. Experian has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $38.56.

Experian Company Profile

Experian Plc is a global information services company, which engages in the provision of data and analytical tools that are used to manage credit risk, prevent fraud, target marketing offers, and automate decision making. Its activities are grouped into four global business lines: Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services, and Consumer Services.

