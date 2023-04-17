Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Increases By 154.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Down 10.8 %

OTCMKTS:FLXT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,254. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Flexpoint Sensor Systems alerts:

About Flexpoint Sensor Systems

(Get Rating)

See Also

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of bend sensor technology and products. It also supplies thin film sensing technology to automotive, medical, industrial controls, and consumer products industries. Its products include bend sensor, USB bend sensor kit, USB glove kit, and Flexpoint BSV software.

Receive News & Ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexpoint Sensor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.