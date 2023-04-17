Short Interest in Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT) Increases By 154.4%

Flexpoint Sensor Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FLXT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, an increase of 154.4% from the March 15th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 225,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Flexpoint Sensor Systems Stock Down 10.8 %
OTCMKTS:FLXT traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 150,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,254. Flexpoint Sensor Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Flexpoint Sensor Systems
