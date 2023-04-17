Short Interest in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Rises By 139.6%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, an increase of 139.6% from the March 15th total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 198.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. 56.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ GNOM traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,229. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. The company has a market cap of $212.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.03.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

