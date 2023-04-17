Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Grows By 144.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.25.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Price Performance

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.54. 29,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,033. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2591 per share. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

Featured Articles

