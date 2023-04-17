Short Interest in Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Grows By 144.9%

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 144.9% from the March 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from €1,525.00 ($1,657.61) to €1,574.00 ($1,710.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.25.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock traded down $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $212.54. 29,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,033. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $100.95 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.80.
Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.
