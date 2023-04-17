Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Grows By 42.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
INVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 67,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,165. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.58.
A number of analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.
