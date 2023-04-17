Short Interest in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Grows By 42.4%

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 738,000 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 518,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Identiv Price Performance

INVE stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.24. 67,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,165. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.41. The company has a market capitalization of $141.46 million, a P/E ratio of -89.13 and a beta of 1.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on INVE shares. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on Identiv from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Identiv in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Identiv

Identiv Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invenire Partners LP raised its position in Identiv by 35.1% in the third quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 160,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 41,784 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Identiv by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 90,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Identiv by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 421,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Identiv by 132.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Right Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Identiv by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 489,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

