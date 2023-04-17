Short Interest in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Rises By 33.7%

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the March 15th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:JHX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.72. 29,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,536. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.93. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $860.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James Hardie Industries will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 351.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 880.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of James Hardie Industries by 150.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in James Hardie Industries in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 28.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on JHX shares. TheStreet raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. CLSA cut James Hardie Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on James Hardie Industries in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.80.

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

