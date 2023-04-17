Short Interest in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Expands By 32.9%

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 340,600 shares, a growth of 32.9% from the March 15th total of 256,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kimball Electronics Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KE traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $22.60. 98,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,797. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Kimball Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 2.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kimball Electronics by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimball Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

