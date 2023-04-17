Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Increases By 148.6%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,100 shares, a growth of 148.6% from the March 15th total of 29,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of LM Funding America

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in LM Funding America in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LM Funding America Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ:LMFA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,697. LM Funding America has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $2.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.34.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc is a technology-based specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of funding to nonprofit community associations. It also focuses on business of purchasing delinquent accounts on various terms tailored to suit each association’s financial needs, and cryptocurrency mining through its subsidiary.

