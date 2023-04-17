Short Interest in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Rises By 23.1%

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OptimumBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Trading Up 2.8 %

About OptimumBank

NASDAQ OPHC traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $4.80.

(Get Rating)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

Featured Stories

