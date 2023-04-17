Short Interest in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO) Increases By 140.0%

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 140.0% from the March 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Stock Performance

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.60. 340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,850. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.37. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $11.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,136,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,072,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,108,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Company Profile

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the healthcare, food and beverage, logistics, agribusiness, education, and financial services sectors primarily in Latin America.

