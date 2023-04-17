Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Drops By 20.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.5 days.

Pollard Banknote Stock Performance

Pollard Banknote stock remained flat at $17.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.85.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and eGaming Systems. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

