Short Interest in Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Drops By 20.1%

Pollard Banknote Limited (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,300 shares, a drop of 20.1% from the March 15th total of 91,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 366.5 days.
Pollard Banknote Stock Performance
Pollard Banknote stock remained flat at $17.95 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $18.85.
Pollard Banknote Company Profile
