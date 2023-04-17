Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Drops By 18.4%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Monday. 4,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.62.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 354.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Rapid Micro Biosystems

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems by 79.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in the first quarter worth $72,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Rapid Micro Biosystems by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.

