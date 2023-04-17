Short Interest in Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Drops By 18.4%

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,700 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the March 15th total of 71,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Rapid Micro Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RPID remained flat at $1.01 during trading on Monday. 4,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,513. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $6.62.
Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 32.64% and a negative net margin of 354.91%. The business had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $2.75 price target for the company.
About Rapid Micro Biosystems
Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and comprehensive customer support and validation services.
