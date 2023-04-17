Short Interest in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Declines By 19.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the March 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGTIW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,316. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. Rigetti Computing has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rigetti Computing

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Rigetti Computing by 47.2% during the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,395,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after buying an additional 447,037 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $453,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

