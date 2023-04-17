Short Interest in Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) Decreases By 21.4%

Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,700 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 207,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Shore Bancshares

In related news, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,290.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn M. Willey purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $71,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,078 shares in the company, valued at $304,671.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lloyd L. Beatty, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.01 per share, for a total transaction of $27,015.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 114,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,058,290.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,903 shares of company stock worth $122,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $393,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Shore Bancshares during the first quarter worth $278,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 7,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shore Bancshares Trading Up 1.0 %

SHBI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Shore Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ SHBI traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $13.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,736. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The firm has a market cap of $269.05 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.88.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $32.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shore Bancshares will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shore Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. Shore Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

