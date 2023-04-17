Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Increases By 28.9%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,500 shares, a growth of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 3,654,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 23,552.5 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SVCBF remained flat at $12.74 during trading hours on Monday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Get Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) alerts:

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA engages in the provision of products from forests. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood; Wood, Pulp, and Containerboard, and Renewable energy. The Forest segment consists of forest business. The Wood segment includes five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.