Short Interest in Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Increases By 31.6%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 209,300 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,093.0 days.

Swiss Prime Site Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SWPRF remained flat at $85.10 during mid-day trading on Monday. Swiss Prime Site has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $85.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.82 and a 200 day moving average of $84.02.

Get Swiss Prime Site alerts:

Swiss Prime Site Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Prime Site Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Prime Site and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.