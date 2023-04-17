Short Interest in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Rises By 42.4%

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,190,000 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 22,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $150.49. 2,878,183 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,290,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.53. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $183.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TMUS shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.68.

In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $324,639.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,331,376.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,178 shares of company stock worth $17,045,140. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 103.9% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 215.4% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

