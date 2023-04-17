Short Interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Drops By 21.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

TDCX Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 37,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. TDCX has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDCX Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDCX shares. TheStreet cut TDCX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC cut TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

