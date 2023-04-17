Short Interest in TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX) Drops By 21.7%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 467,100 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the March 15th total of 596,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.
TDCX Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TDCX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.00. 37,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.71. TDCX has a 52 week low of $6.52 and a 52 week high of $15.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDCX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of TDCX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 1,120.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 44.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 5,628.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of TDCX by 372.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares during the last quarter. 11.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TDCX Company Profile
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Featured Stories
