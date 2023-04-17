Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 25.6%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,780.7 days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50.
About Tokyu Fudosan
