Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 25.6%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,780.7 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.