Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Increases By 25.6%

Posted by on Apr 17th, 2023

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,400 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the March 15th total of 850,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,780.7 days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of Tokyu Fudosan stock remained flat at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. Tokyu Fudosan has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

About Tokyu Fudosan

(Get Rating)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.