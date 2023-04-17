Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,036.67.
Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.4 %
OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,930. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.
Travis Perkins Increases Dividend
Travis Perkins Company Profile
Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Travis Perkins (TPRKY)
- The Top 2 Chip Stocks Going Into Earnings Season
- Can Garrett Motion Turbocharge A Short Squeeze?
- Disgruntled Franchisee’s Push McDonald’s To Pursue Cost Cuts
- Healthcare Innovation Drives Medical Device Makers To New Highs
- These 2 Fabless Chip Stocks Are Among The Market’s Top Performers
Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.