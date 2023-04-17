Short Interest in Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Decreases By 50.0%

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPRKY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 800 ($9.91) to GBX 820 ($10.15) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,100 ($13.62) to GBX 1,200 ($14.86) in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 890 ($11.02) to GBX 1,000 ($12.38) in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,036.67.

Travis Perkins Stock Up 1.4 %

OTCMKTS:TPRKY traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,930. Travis Perkins has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20.

Travis Perkins Increases Dividend

Travis Perkins Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be issued a $0.3013 dividend. This is a positive change from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is 16.65%.

Travis Perkins Plc engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

