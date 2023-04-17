Short Interest in Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF) Declines By 21.9%

Trelleborg AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TBABF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,700 shares, a decline of 21.9% from the March 15th total of 146,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered Trelleborg AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Trelleborg AB (publ) Price Performance

Trelleborg AB (publ) stock remained flat at $25.98 during mid-day trading on Monday. Trelleborg AB has a 12 month low of $19.32 and a 12 month high of $25.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.83.

About Trelleborg AB (publ)

Trelleborg AB engages in the development of polymer technology system. It operates through the following segments: Trelleborg Industrial Solutions, Trelleborg Sealing Solutions, Trelleborg Wheel Systems. The Trelleborg Industrial Solutions segment provides fluid handling solutions, industrial antivibration solutions and niche applications in sealing systems.

Further Reading

