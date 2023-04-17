Short Interest in TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX) Decreases By 21.0%

TScan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 121,700 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the March 15th total of 154,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 151,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

TScan Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of TScan Therapeutics stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.02. 2,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,561. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. TScan Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.05). TScan Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 489.22% and a negative return on equity of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that TScan Therapeutics will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCRX. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in TScan Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. 48.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TScan Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

TScan Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing TSC-100 and TSC-101 for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual leukemia and prevent relapse after hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-202, TSC-203, and TSC-204 for the treatment of solid tumors.

