Short Interest in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT) Rises By 91.6%

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGIT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 91.6% from the March 15th total of 689,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,643,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

VGIT traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.60. The company had a trading volume of 378,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,134. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $62.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund during the third quarter valued at about $29,467,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

