Short Interest in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU) Declines By 40.4%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the March 15th total of 114,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 65,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Price Performance

Shares of VEDU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,503. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

