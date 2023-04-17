Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreases By 39.5%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.5 days.
Worldline Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.
Worldline Company Profile
