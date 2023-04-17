Short Interest in Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) Decreases By 39.5%

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WWLNFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 462,600 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the March 15th total of 764,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 420.5 days.

Shares of WWLNF stock opened at $42.33 on Monday. Worldline has a 1 year low of $34.65 and a 1 year high of $48.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89.

Worldline SA is engaged in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

