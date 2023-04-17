SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SIFCO Industries Price Performance

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. SIFCO Industries has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $4.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.19.

About SIFCO Industries

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

