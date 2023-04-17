Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Short Interest Update

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SSLLF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Siltronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Siltronic stock remained flat at $72.69 during mid-day trading on Monday. Siltronic has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $109.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.30 and a 200 day moving average of $76.02.

Siltronic AG engages in the manufacture of semiconductor silicon wafers made from hyperpure silicon. Its products include polished wafers, epitaxial wafers, and special wafers. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

