Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF) Short Interest Update

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SPTJF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,059,700 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the March 15th total of 1,347,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 365.4 days.
Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Stock Performance
SPTJF stock remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday. 117,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,825. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $0.22.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SPTJF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC raised shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.
