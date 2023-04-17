SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$146.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.95.
SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile
