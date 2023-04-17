SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 19th

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 19th.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE SRV.UN opened at C$17.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.33. The stock has a market cap of C$146.23 million, a P/E ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.64. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$10.50 and a 52-week high of C$17.95.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants in Canada. The company operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar, and Canyon Creek Chop House; and signature restaurant brands under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and The Loose Moose brands.

