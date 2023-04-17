SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Decreased by Empire Life Investments Inc.

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned about 0.09% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $4,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 227,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,711,000 after acquiring an additional 24,378 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.70.

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,803. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.52. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $165.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of landscape supplies and residential. Its products include hardscapes, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lighting, and ice melt products to green industry professionals. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Roswell, GA.

