Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 1,200 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 533.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in General Motors by 108.1% during the third quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1 %

General Motors stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.87. 2,861,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,897,431. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.34.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

