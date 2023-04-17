Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 1,650 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Next Level Private LLC raised its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 80,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

Davis Select Financial ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,851 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Davis Select Financial ETF Profile

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

