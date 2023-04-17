Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys 2,055 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Range Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Unilever by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 0.9% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 24,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 3.8% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.80. 341,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,154. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $54.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.33.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4569 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment offers hair care, skin care, and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing. The Personal Care segment consists of sales of skin cleansing, deodorant, and oral care products.

