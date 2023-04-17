Sittner & Nelson LLC Buys New Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,950 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 77,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 22,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 122,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.68.

Insider Activity

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.53. 1,486,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,255,859. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

