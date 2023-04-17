Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $164,000 Stock Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Dutch Bros were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Dutch Bros by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 22,979 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,480,000. Finally, True Signal LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BROS traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $32.04. 94,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $33.35. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $201.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.73 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BROS shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dutch Bros news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,174,252.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.