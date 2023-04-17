Sittner & Nelson LLC Makes New $29,000 Investment in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Nordstrom by 44.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1,224.5% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Nordstrom stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.11. The company had a trading volume of 3,848,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,992,428. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.21. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 42.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment consists of a selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

