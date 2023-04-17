SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Stock Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079,382 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,450 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of SM Energy worth $72,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 41.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in SM Energy by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,390 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 55.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of SM Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,226,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays dropped their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.09.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 4.39. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $671.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.72 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 34.40% and a net margin of 33.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. SM Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.48 per share, for a total transaction of $29,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 404,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.