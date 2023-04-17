Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL) Coverage Initiated at Noble Financial

Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Snail (NASDAQ:SNAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Snail Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of SNAL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.23. The stock had a trading volume of 20,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,967. Snail has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48.

Get Snail alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snail

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Snail during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snail in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snail in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Snail during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000.

Snail Company Profile

Snail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, publishes, and distributes interactive digital entertainment for consumers worldwide. It offers games, content, and support for various platforms, including game consoles, personal computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Culver City, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Snail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.