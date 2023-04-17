Solana (SOL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $797.68 Million

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. One Solana coin can currently be bought for $24.76 or 0.00083921 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Solana has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solana has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion and approximately $797.68 million worth of Solana was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana Coin Profile

Solana (SOL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 16th, 2020. Solana’s total supply is 539,312,705 coins and its circulating supply is 392,339,972 coins. The official message board for Solana is solana.com/news. The official website for Solana is solana.com. The Reddit community for Solana is https://reddit.com/r/solana and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solana’s official Twitter account is @solana and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Solana (SOL) is a high-performance blockchain that uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) consensus algorithm and a unique method of ordering transactions to improve speed and throughput. It can process over 50,000 transactions per second and has 400ms block times, allowing it to scale without relying on Layer-2 systems or sharding. The network has processed over 21 billion transactions and has a native cryptocurrency, the SOL utility token, which is used to pay for transaction fees and interact with smart contracts on the blockchain. It can also be staked to earn staking rewards. Decentralized applications being built on Solana may create additional use cases for the SOL token, such as being used as collateral for loans or earning interest when lent out.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solana using one of the exchanges listed above.

